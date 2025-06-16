MDOT wins award for Hwy. 6 Published 9:30 am Monday, June 16, 2025

The Asphalt Pavement Alliance announced that the Mississippi Department of Transportation won a 2025 Perpetual Pavement Award by Performance for a 7-mile stretch of Highway 6 (U.S. 278) in Lafayette County.

This is MDOT’s seventh PPA award since the program began in 2001.

Highway 6 serves as the primary connection between I-55 and Oxford, handling an average of 16,000 vehicles per day.

To qualify for the award, pavement must be at least 35 years old and never experienced a structural failure. The average interval between the resurfacing of the winning pavement must be no less than 13 years.

The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life asphalt pavements: excellence in design, quality in construction and value for the traveling public.

Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology evaluated the nominations and validated the winners.

The road’s condition is a result of rehabilitation projects, including milling to remove deteriorated surfaces and applying multiple specialized asphalt layers, according to MDOT.