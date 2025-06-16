Man arrested for cyberstalking Published 4:53 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

An Oxford man was arrested for harassment of a juvenile.

The investigation began after the juvenile victim’s mother reported receiving harassing phone calls, text messages and social media interactions from an individual in violation of a no-contact order.

On June 1, officers responded to a report from the victim’s mother, who stated that her son was receiving harassing communication from an individual who is the subject of an active protection order.

A search warrant was obtained for the relevant accounts linked to the suspected phone numbers and social media platforms. This evidence confirmed continued harassment of the victim.

On June 10, OPD filed charges of cyberstalking against Canderious Bland, 19, of Oxford.

On June 14, Bland was located and arrested by the Oxford Police Department. He is currently facing felony charges of Cyberstalking. His bond was set by a municipal court judge.