Thunder Nation touth basketball shines at HustleTournament Published 11:25 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

Thunder Nation, a local youth basketball organization founded by Coseto Phillips, is helping Oxford’s young athletes gain valuable exposure through the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program.

The program fields teams based on age and gender, with boys competing as the Oxford Thunder and girls as the Lady Thunder. Players range from fifth to eighth grade.

At the end of May, Thunder Nation teams competed in the Hustle Tournament in Columbus and returned home with an impressive collection of wins:

Fifth Grade Thunder – 1st Place

Sixth Grade Thunder – 1st Place

Seventh Grade Thunder – 2nd Place

Sixth Grade Lady Thunder – 1st Place