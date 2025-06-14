Saturday ‘No Kings’ protest remained peaceful Published 5:15 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more Oxford No Kings protest. Photo by Ian Sparks 2/9 Swipe or click to see more 3/9 Swipe or click to see more 4/9 Swipe or click to see more 5/9 Swipe or click to see more 6/9 Swipe or click to see more 7/9 Swipe or click to see more 8/9 Swipe or click to see more 9/9 Swipe or click to see more

By Ian Sparks

Eagle Intern

Saturday carried much significance as cities across the country celebrated Flag Day as well as the 250th birthday of the United States Army. Additionally, the day brought protests in various cities around the country, including Oxford, against the policies of Donald Trump and the United States government.

Email newsletter signup

While tensions have been high in Los Angeles and D.C., the vast majority of protests have been very peaceful. Oxford was no different.

A crowd of around 400 people attended the event and marched around Courthouse Square following speeches from guests.

The event was organized by Cristen Hemmins and the Lafayette County Democratic Party and hosted several speakers on various topics including: Jamie Barnett, a native Mississippian and Ole Miss grad who retired as a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy after serving 32 years. Barnett also served as Chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau in the Federal Communications Bureau; Tommy Nichols, 2025 graduate of Oxford High and 2025 Mississippi Speech and Debate State Champion; Jade Craig, law professor at the University of Mississippi; Asia Guest, campaign manager for Ty Pinkins; and Cliff Johnson, the director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Each speaker praised the Oxford Police Department for their help and cooperation as well as acknowledging and celebrating the United States Army’s anniversary.