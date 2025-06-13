Oxford to Celebrate Independence Day with July 4th Parade on the Square Published 9:14 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Oxford families are invited to don their red, white and blue and head to the Square for the city’s annual July 4th Parade, kicking off at 10 a.m. on Independence Day.

Sponsored by Crye-Leike Oxford Real Estate, the festive event encourages kids — and the grown-ups who accompany them — to walk or roll through the Square in a patriotic display of non-motorized vehicles.

Bicycles, scooters, wagons and strollers are all welcome, as long as they’re decked out in stars, stripes, and all things red, white, and blue.

Participation is free, but organizers ask that attendees sign up in advance to receive lineup details and updates in case of weather changes.

Parade participants should gather between 9 and 10 a.m. in the parking lot behind City Hall, which will be closed to regular parking that morning.

No motor vehicles allowed.

Click here to register for the event.