McKnight retiring from OPC Published 10:39 am Friday, June 13, 2025

By John Davis

OPC Community Relations Director

For Felisa McKnight, it didn’t take more than a second to pinpoint the one activity she will really miss leading at the Oxford Park Commission.

“League of Champions. That’s the program I’m most proud of,” said McKnight, who is set to retire from the OPC on June 30th. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of things here during my 7 years with the OPC, but the participants with the League of Champions program really touched my heart and soul the most.”

The LOC program was molded and maintained by McKnight ever since her arrival from the North Mississippi Regional Center. Her background with individuals with special needs there, and her extensive time leading the area’s Special Olympics activities, heavily benefited the OPC and the community. LOC won an award from the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association during McKnight’s tenure, and it grew into a regular series of programs that includes basketball, softball, volleyball, swimming and soccer. The group even tried their hand at Pickleball.

Over the past seven years, McKnight has led the youth camps for the community. When the school calendar changed to include a fall break, she added a camp to help the parents keep their normal work schedule. Summer day camp consistently maintains 150 to 160 participants, and McKnight always made the program stimulating and interesting.

“Camp has always been a lot of work, but it has also been rewarding at the same time,” McKnight said. “Keeping up with 150 kids all at once can be stressful, but I know how important these camps have been for the community. The parents really depend on them, and they trust us to keep their kids safe and have fun at the same time.”

Youth cheerleading liaison was added to McKnight’s role as well during her time with the OPC. It’s a program that has blossomed over the past few years and participants now take part in four different opportunities through youth basketball and flag football.

Oxford Park Commission Executive Director Seth Gaines really appreciates McKnight’s contributions to the OPC.

“Felisa has been such a special part of the OPC. Her calm, steady presence brought a meaningful energy to our day camp program, and the thoughtful changes she introduced made it stronger,” Gaines said. “She created our cheerleading program, which has grown into a year-round offering thanks to her vision and dedication. Her passion also helped expand our League of Champions, giving even more children with special needs a place to thrive.

In 2024, Felisa was honored as the Mississippi Recreation and Parks Association Professional of the Year.

McKnight may be leaving the OPC, but she will still reside in Lafayette County, and she looks forward to visiting the centers in the future.

“This is only goodbye work-wise, but not from the community,” McKnight said. “I will visit and be around. This place is my home and it’s so special to me, I can’t say goodbye forever.”