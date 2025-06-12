OPD arrests wanted man after sting operation Published 3:29 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A detective with the Oxford Police Department was notified on June 4 that a man was going to local businesses across the southeast attempting to purchase a felony amount of products from each business using multiple stolen credit cards and multiple aliases.

The department was able to coordinate with the business to time up when the suspect would arrive and attempt to make the fraudulent purchase.

The suspect, later identified as Deshun Onterio Williams, 33, of Columbus, attempted to make the purchase and was subsequently arrested.

Once in custody, OPD detectives learned that Williams had also defrauded businesses in Horn Lake, Starkville, Clay County and Pickens County, Alabama. The OPD detectives reached out to the departments in each location to notify them of the crimes and to inform them that Williams was in custody.

Williams was charged with uttering forgery and taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing. Williams was then charged by Horn Lake, Starkville, Clay County and Pickens County. More charges are possible in other jurisdictions as the investigation continues.

Williams also has a warrant in Wilson County, Tennessee and a warrant with the Tennessee Department of Corrections.