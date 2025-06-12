Man arrested on theft, firearms charges Published 2:14 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

A Batesville man was arrested on Tuesday following a months-long search related to a theft case, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on April 1, when deputies looked into a report of stolen property. As a result, Bobby Griffin, 34, of Batesville, was charged with grand larceny, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 11, investigators received a tip about his location.

Deputies found Griffin at a home on County Road 113 and took him into custody without incident. During the arrest, investigators discovered firearms inside the residence. Because Griffin is a convicted felon, he now faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Griffin appeared in Justice Court, where his bond was set at $20,000. He remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center on a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to a probation violation.