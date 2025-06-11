Television Windows Announced for 2025 Ole Miss Football Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Approximate start times and TV assignments for Ole Miss’ remaining eight games of the 2025 football season have been set, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Television start time windows for Weeks 4-14 are defined as follows:

— Early: 11 a.m. to noon CT start

Email newsletter signup

— Afternoon: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT start

— Night: 5 to 7 p.m. CT start

— Flex: Games flexed between the afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) and night (5-7 p.m.) windows

For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior unless otherwise noted below.

Ole Miss’ first three kickoff times and network selections were announced in May and feature the season opener vs. Georgia State (Aug. 30) at 6:45 p.m. on SEC Network, conference opener at Kentucky (Sept. 6) at 2:30 p.m. on ABC and a home contest vs. Arkansas (Sept. 13) at 6 or 6:45 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network. Also previously announced, the 2025 Battle for the Golden Egg (Nov. 28) at Mississippi State is set for 11 a.m. and will air on either ABC or ESPN.

Week four for Ole Miss will be a non-conference tilt vs. Tulane (Sept. 20) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The matchup between the Rebels and Green Wave has been selected within the flex window and will occur either in the afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) or night (5-7 p.m.).

The annual Magnolia Bowl vs. LSU (Sept. 27) will take place during the flex window (2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m) and is TBA on TV network. LSU is Ole Miss’ second-most played opponent behind only Mississippi State.

After a bye to open the month of October, the Rebels will host Washington State (Oct. 11) at 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network. This will mark the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Cougars, and it makes Washington State only the second current or former Pac-12 team Ole Miss has faced after playing a home-and-home with Cal in 2017 and 2019.

Ole Miss’ road game at Georgia (Oct. 18) has also been assigned to the flex window (2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.). The Rebels knocked off then No. 3 Georgia 28-10 last year in Oxford.

Ole Miss will again hit the road the following week to take on Oklahoma (Oct. 25) during the early window (11 a.m.-noon). It will be the Rebels’ first-ever trip to Norman.

November will begin with a home game vs. South Carolina (Nov. 1). The matchup between the Rebels and Gamecocks has been selected within the flex window and will occur either in the afternoon (2:30-3:30 p.m.) or night (5-7 p.m.).

The Rebels will wrap up non-conference play with a noon kickoff vs. The Citadel (Nov. 8). The game will air on ESPN+/SECN+ and will be the second all-time meeting between the two schools, with the Rebels winning the first meeting in 2005, 27-7.

The Rebels and Florida (Nov. 15) will square off for the second consecutive year, with the Gators traveling to Oxford for just the third time in the last 20 years. The matchup has been assigned the flex window (2:30-3:30 p.m. or 5-7 p.m.).

Get all the latest information on the team by following @olemissfb on Twitter and Instagram and OleMissFootball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at OleMissSports on Twitter and Facebook and OleMissAthletics on Instagram.

2025 OLE MISS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 vs. Georgia State (6:45 p.m. CT – SECN)

Sept. 6 at Kentucky (2:30 p.m. CT – ABC)

Sept. 13 vs. Arkansas (6 or 6:45 p.m. CT – ESPN or SECN)

Sept. 20 vs. Tulane (Flex – TBA)

Sept. 27 vs. LSU (Flex – TBA)

Oct. 11 vs. Washington State (11:45 a.m. CT – SECN)

Oct. 18 at Georgia (Flex – TBA)

Oct. 25 at Oklahoma (Early – TBA)

Nov. 1 vs. South Carolina (Flex – TBA)

Nov. 8 vs. The Citadel (Noon CT – ESPN+/SECN+)

Nov. 15 vs. Florida (Flex – TBA)

Nov. 28 at Mississippi State (11 a.m. CT – ABC or ESPN)