Storms remind of the ultimate power Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

Once again, storms marched across our state and the family and I spent another night in the basement. Like I wrote in April, Matt Laubhan and Gabe Mahner from WTVA gave a blow-by-blow (as it were) on TV.

When the power went out our cell phones were how we kept up with what sort of danger we were in. When the sirens went off the dogs and I went out on the porch and howled along for a moment before heading downstairs.

The dogs and I do our siren howls on Wednesdays at noon when the devices are exercised. As I have gotten older and my hearing is not what it used to be, my dogs can hear the alarm long before it registers with me. Even in the wind and rain or if I am distracted they sing out. The only hitch in the whole operation is they howl at ambulances, police cars and fire trucks but that is all right – I howl along then too.

So far, the damage this storm season for the farm has been half the barn roof torn off, six large oaks on the ground, siding and other bits and pieces of the house torn away. In one amazing act of nature, one oak hung up in another large oak. The stump of the first oak broke off about four feet from the ground and the reminder laid in the crook of another, balanced eight to ten feet off the ground.

I appreciate the men who work for Northeast Power. I talk to them when I can and they politely tolerate my old man’s conversation. They step out into the storm when others step back into safety and comfort. My father spent 33 years as a lineman for Northeast Power and I grew up on the smell of creosote and the leather of linesman boots.

I know from experience the hours and days spent away from family during all sorts of weather keeping neighbors lights on. Dad always called his job ‘working for the public.’ I just wish the administration and board were as down to earth and earnest as the men who wear the boots, hooks and belts.

There are always storms here. People cannot live in the South without experiencing this part of nature. Sitting in your basement or storm shelter and listening to the power unleashed outside and hoping like a mouse not to be seen or found by giants in their rage.

In Genesis 1:26 God gave dominion over all the earth to man. When storms come, we are reminded that the ultimate power and authority lies with Him.