Man faces felony DUI charge Published 10:20 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Deputies responded to the area of CR 251 on June 7 after a woman reported that an unknown man tried to enter her home.

Deputies located the suspect, later identified as Hubbard Vinson, 75, of Etta, and discovered he was allegedly intoxicated while operating a vehicle.

Vinson has numerous prior convictions for driving under the influence. He was charged with DUI 4th offense (a felony) and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond; however, the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.