Man charged with breaking and entering Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to CR 279 on June 8 for a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The department was notified that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle and identified the driver as Oriel Alfonso, 28, of Pontotoc County.

Deputies arrived on the scene and took a report from the victim.

Oriel was arrested for breaking and entering. He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and was later issued a $25,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.