Giving thanks for all the fathers of life Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Steve Stricker

Columnist

Sunday, June 15, is Father’s Day…a day I haven’t celebrated since I was 17 as daddy died the summer I graduated from High School and weeks before entering college – I was crushed, lost, and almost flunked out of Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) about an hour away.

My hero mom “Gert” stepped up as both mom and dad, was wonderful, even sent her Father’s Day cards, but I needed that male presence in my life to model myself after and to know what to do – a strong, tough but soft-hearted good man, with impeccable standards of right and wrong and who cared about me unconditionally.

“Mr. D” (Robert Delaney) was my high school sweetheart’s dad. He was a big, square-jawed, strapping, gentle man, a pilot in WWII, a farmer who lived just out of town in a sprawling ranch-style house with a pond and woods, sailfish on one wall of their high-ceiling den, and lots of guns. At that time, he was also Game Commissioner of Missouri, married to “Ms. Fannie,” had three daughters – Lee who I dated, Debbie, and Kathy (Kat) – at the time, all three could shoot circles around me!

“Mr. Art” (Art Province) was the Game Warden in our small town of Charleston, MO a few miles from the Mississippi River, I was always over at his house with his wife “Little One” Elaine, and we would fish and hunt, I’d go with him on his rounds – and he collected all sorts of swell stuff, especially guns. Later his stepson, Jimmy Acreback and I would become Pike fraternity brothers at SEMO.

Larry Rost married my middle older sister, Pat – was a lawyer, banker, one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever been around, always in a happy mood, witty, and funny – he was best man at my wedding.

Dr. Mark Scully was my dad’s best friend and President of SEMO…couldn’t have been by accident as I needed him badly. He tucked me under his tough, stern, wing, gave me lots of “get your grades up” talks, but warm love as well.

After a renaissance life, three degrees from SEMO and working there for six years as an Academic Adviser, Career/Personal Counselor and Teacher, I left to get my Ph.D. in Counseling at the University of Mississippi, working on the Ole Miss Campus for 15 years in various administrative and teaching positions, Chancellor Robert C. Khayat became one of my all-time heroes and on my birthday, May 10, 1997, hooded me with my entire family present!

Dr. Gerald Walton was the Ole Miss Provost, acting Chancellor, and over time we became swell friends – perhaps it started when in the last year of my Ph.D., I was President of the Graduate Student Council (as was he). Miss you so much Dr. Walton.

Father Joe Tonos, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church here in Oxford for 18 years and was my priest, confessor, spiritual advisor, and hero.

Ole Miss Baseball Coach since June 2000, Mike Bianco’s family is Catholic, always in church on Sunday, most days during the week, sit behind me, especially his wife Camie, her mom Patty, dad Jerry, and for all his success he is just a great, humble, man. Camie’s dad, Jerry is rapidly about to make this list!

However, the man who has meant the most to me the entire 37 years I’ve been in Oxford is Bub Brannan. Bub had his own auto repair shop on North Lamar and like a bee to a flower, I was there often picking Bub’s brain about car problems, taking my vehicles to him for things I couldn’t, or didn’t want to fix, and he never fails to pick up his cell phone (almost daily) when I call to give me valuable, patient advice that gets me on track, along with needed encouragement.

Having to deal with the loss of my dad at such a young age shaped and directed the rest of my life to working with people, especially college students; those who were okay, and those who were perhaps a bit lost and hurting…like me.

I would give everything I have just to share a beer and adult conversation with you, daddy – I love and miss you every day. Happy Father’s Day ALL! And, Happy Father’s Day to Gert, who did a swell job taking over for daddy…. And to my sons Stephen and Scott – especially Stephen who is such an awesome dad – well done!

Steve Stricker is an Oxford resident and received his Ph.D. in Counseling from Ole Miss.