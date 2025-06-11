Fishing Rodeo at Puskus Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

The Lafayette County Law Enforcement Officers Association invites young anglers to participate in the annual Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, June 14 at Puskus Lake.

This family-friendly event is open to children 15 and under, with registration from 7 to 8 a.m. and fishing from 8 to 10 a.m. Prizes and trophies will be awarded, and food and drinks will be provided after the competition.

Sponsored by the United States Forestry Service and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the rodeo aims to encourage outdoor activity and community engagement.

To get to Puskus Lake from Oxford, take State Highway 7 north to State Highway 30. Travel east for about nine miles, then turn north on Forest Service Road 2089 and continue three miles to the entrance.