Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Donna Jean Eddins Muchow, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 8th, 2025, in Oxford, MS. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 11th at 11:00 AM in Odd Fellows East Cemetery in Greenwood, MS.

She was born on April 29, 1942, in Atmore, AL, to Joseph and Vivian Eddins. She was a member of the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs with her husband, Ed. They enjoyed traveling in their spare time. She is preceded in death be her parents and husband.

Mrs. Muchow is survived by her four children, Vicki Watson (Tommy), Walter Muchow (Lila), Don Muchow (Leslie), and Nancy Jennings (John), five grandchildren, Maegan Gentry, Emilee Taylor (Britt), Memrie Rounsaville (Zach), Drew Watson (Kellie), and Joseph Watson, six great grandchildren, Brooklee Taylor, Knox Rounsaville, Ellie Britt Taylor, Everly Taylor, Jaxx Rounsaville, and Jeff Rounsaville.

The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at the Pinnacle of Oxford, Enhabit Hospice, and Dr. Charles K. Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to one of the following: The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, www.alzfdh.org. American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. or Cali’s Smile, www.calissmile.com

Williams and Lord Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlod.com