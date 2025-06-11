Cofield’s Corner Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Don Fenger’s contribution to the town’s photographic history is outstanding. This is Jackson Avenue and the old railroad bridge by the Depot. In those days, there were no Hwy. 6 or Hwy. 7 bypasses. Traffic came straight to the Square on Jackson Avenue and North and South Lamar.

Through the years, the bridge has changed greatly. The street lights would be a pleasant return. Some years later, in the black and white inset photograph is from 1961, and the handrails are gone. Even later in years, the retaining wall on the right was known for the beauty of the wandering wisteria. If you are looking for the old bridge today, you won’t find it. Now, a modern-era walking bridge crosses Jackson.