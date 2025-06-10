Storms damage structures at Camp Yocona Published 9:28 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more 2/3 Swipe or click to see more 3/3 Swipe or click to see more

Severe storms on Saturday caused significant damage at Camp Yocona, the Boy Scouts’ main camp in northeast Mississippi.

Fallen trees and building damage postponed the start of summer camp, originally set for Sunday, by one day. Campers started instead on Monday. Council staff and volunteers were on site over the weekend to restore the camp before Scouts arrived.

Camp Yocona serves as the region’s primary scout camp, offering outdoor and life skills training through hands-on learning and team-building activities.

Email newsletter signup

To support Camp Yocona and the Natchez Trace Council, visit https://www.natcheztracecouncil.org/support .