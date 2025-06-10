New residential development ‘Chickasaw Flatts’ moves forward Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

A new residential development could soon rise on Oxford’s north side, after the Oxford Planning Commission approved the site plan for “Chickasaw Flatts,” a proposed three-story residential building at the corner of Chickasaw Road and Molly Barr Road.

The project, being developed by The Grove on North Lamar LLC, would consist of 18 two-bedroom units to the 1.21-acre site located at 1401 Chickasaw Road.

The property lies within a Traditional Neighborhood Business zone and sits next to the city’s recently constructed roundabout at Chickasaw and Molly Barr.

While upper-floor multifamily units are a permitted use, residential development on the ground floor required a special exception, which the applicant received in October 2024.

The plan proposed a total of 42 parking spots.

The building’s exterior will feature fiber-cement siding, a brick veneer, and a dimensional shingle roof. Inside, each unit is expected to offer modern amenities suitable for professionals, students or small families.

Planning staff recommended the approval of the site plan.

The Commission voted unanimously to approve the project during its regular meeting on June 9.