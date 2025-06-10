Published 10:52 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Dr. Russell Edward Aven, age 102, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2025. He was surrounded by all his family as he peacefully crossed over Jordan and into the promised land of Heaven.

Russell “Russ” Edward Aven was born in Water Valley, Mississippi to Elmer Carter Aven and Clara Mae (Moore) Aven. He had a happy childhood surrounded by Aunts, Uncles and cousins as he grew up in Water Valley. Whenever his family got together there was sure to be good food, fun and lots of lively stories! He was a member of the North Main Methodist Church, which was a large part of his family’s life. Russell attended the Water Valley schools, becoming interested in math and science, and upon graduating high school, he went on to further his education. He received his Bachelor’s of Science and Master of Arts degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mississippi, and his PhD from the University of Tennessee. Dr. Aven was a member of several professional societies including The American Institute of Chemical Engineering, The American Chemical Society, and The American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was inducted into the honorary societies of Phi Kappa Phi (Scholastic Society) and Sigma Xi (Scientific Research Society). Dr. Aven’s work experience began as a Laboratory Chemist, E.I., for the DuPont Company at Sabine River Works, Orange, Texas from 1946-1948. He became employed by The National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as an Engineer developing the technology for Nuclear Power from 1951-1956. He moved from Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Oxford, Mississippi, taking the position of Professor of Chemical Engineering at The University of Mississippi from 1956-1996. In 1966 he was selected as “Teacher of the Year” for the School of Engineering. One of his student’s wrote, “I wanted you to know that your positive influence on me is still bearing fruit, even today.”

Russell Aven enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944-1946. He was assigned to the USS Braxton (APA 138) which was involved in the Okinawa Campaign. Russell Aven was appointed the position of Chemical Warfare Agent, whose job it was to create a smoke screen to hide the fleet from Japanese Kamikaze suicide bomber attacks. After the two atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, The Braxton took the first marines into Tokyo Bay to occupy Japan. The Braxton had the honor of sending in the first troops to plant the American Flag on occupied soil.

After the close of World War II, Russell married the love of his life, Delma Barber on July 10, 1954. Their union was blessed with two children, Debra Gay Aven and Anson Abbe Aven. Russ and Del enjoyed 70 years of happy marriage together.

Russell Aven was also a member of First Baptist Church in Oxford where he served as deacon, taught Sunday School and led in opening devotions for many years. He also served as a Gideon, supplying New Testament Bibles to school children and others who needed God’s Word. He wrote many devotionals throughout the years and in 1982, Broadman Press published a collection of his devotional writings entitled, Devotions for Laymen by a Layman.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Clara Mae Aven, by his wife, Delma Barber Aven and by his son, Anson Aven and survived by his daughter Debra Swartzendruber (John).

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Oxford, Mississippi on Friday, June 13, 2025. Visitation is from 10:00 – 11:00AM with the memorial service at 11:00AM. A graveside service at Oxford Memorial Cemetery will follow.

Memorials may be made to the Russell Aven Chemical Engineering Scholarship, UM Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655 662-915-5944 or First Baptist Church, 800 Van Buran Ave., Oxford, MS 38655 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

