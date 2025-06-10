Buc-ee’s opens first MS location in Pass Christian Published 9:45 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Buc-ee’s opened its first Mississippi location on Monday morning.

The mega station was built with an $80 million investment, which included approximately $15 million in public funds allocated for infrastructure improvements. Situated off I-10 at Menge Avenue, the travel center spans 74,000 square feet, making it one of the largest Buc-ee’s outlets in the country.

It boasts 126 gas pumps, 24 EV charging stations, and 165 toilets for the full-bladdered passerby. A car wash is also part of the development.

The store will employ approximately 200 local residents. Officials expect substantial economic benefits.

Buc-ee’s is renowned for its Texas-style brisket sandwiches and tacos, Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn), beef jerky bars, kolaches, coffee, and fresh fudge. The Pass Christian store will also feature Mississippi-exclusive items.

Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 in Clute, Texas by Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. Pass Christian marks their first entry into Mississippi — a strategic move to bridge the stretch between Texas and Alabama locations.