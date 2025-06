Taylor has a new mayor Published 3:42 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Shawn Edwards won the election against incumbent Mayor Christi Hardy last week, giving the town of Taylor a new mayor.

Edwards, a retired 1st Sgt. United States Air Force and Lafayette High School graduate, was a sitting alderman when he qualified to run for mayor in January.

Only 139 people voted in the mayoral election.

Edwards earned 84 votes to Hardy’s 51 votes. Four affidavits are still being verified.