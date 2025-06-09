Public invited to attend free event showcasing local business talent Published 4:09 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The Oxford & Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation invites the community to attend the fourth annual Oxford Pitch Competition, a free public event highlighting some of the area’s most promising business ideas.

Set for 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, at the Oxford Conference Center, the competition will showcase pitches from 10 local finalists whose concepts range from Main Street storefronts to high-growth tech startups. Organizers say the event is designed to encourage entrepreneurship and connect the public with valuable local business resources.

The afternoon begins at 1 p.m. with welcoming remarks and sponsor recognition, followed by pitches from the SBDC (Small Business Development Center) track starting at 1:10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a 20-minute break with snacks at 2:50 p.m. before the Innovate Mississippi track kicks off at 3:10 p.m.

Pitches wrap up around 4:50 p.m., followed by judge deliberations and a reception at 5:00 p.m., where hors d’oeuvres will be served.

The event concludes with an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m., recognizing the top business concepts of the day.