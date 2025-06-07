Storms cause deadly wreck, thousands without power Published 7:01 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

Morning storms wreaked havoc in Lafayette County, knocking down trees and power lines, leaving thousands without power and causing the death of a Pontotoc man during a wreck on County Road 445.

According to Beau Moore, Lafayette County public information officer, a tractor was traveling north on CR 445 when it was impacted and disabled by a fallen tree. Shortly after, a vehicle traveling north on CR 445 struck the disabled tractor, killing them.

The driver of the tractor was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, identified as Arthur Coleman of Pontotoc, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated the wreck.

As of 7 p.m., more than 2,500 people were still without power, according to the Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association.