MHP investigating wreck that claimed the life of two people Published 7:25 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a double-fatality wreck on Highway 30 at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

MHP told the EAGLE they are working on a press release and more information will be provided shortly.

The crash was not caused by storms that caused another fatal wreck three hours later in Lafayette County.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is made available.