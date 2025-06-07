MHP investigating wreck that claimed the life of two people
Published 7:25 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a double-fatality wreck on Highway 30 at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
MHP told the EAGLE they are working on a press release and more information will be provided shortly.
The crash was not caused by storms that caused another fatal wreck three hours later in Lafayette County.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it is made available.