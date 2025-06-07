Hwy. 30 wreck kills two Published 9:03 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

A 2013 Ford Expedition driven by Misty M. Montgomery, 44, of Grenada, was traveling east on Highway 30 when it collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by a minor from Myrtle, traveling west on Highway 30.

Montgomery sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The minor sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Email newsletter signup

A 32-year-old passenger in the Ford, Jennifer Campbell, 32, of Grenada, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another passenger in the Ford, a minor from Grenada, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Another passenger in the Ford, a minor from Grenada, sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.