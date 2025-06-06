Registration open for Community Baby Shower Published 8:44 am Friday, June 6, 2025

Rapha’s House has opened registration for its annual Community Baby Shower, an outreach event dedicated to supporting single and low-income mothers in the Oxford area.

This year’s event will be held at 11 a.m. on July 12 at the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena and will provide essential items like diapers, wipes, newborn supplies, and special gifts to women who are pregnant or have a baby under 12 months old.

Last year, more than 100 mothers were served through the event, which also included free clothing, CPR training, and other supportive resources. Organizers hope to reach even more women this year.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to donate and help make this year’s event even more impactful than the last.

To register or donate, visit www.RaphasHouse.org.

Rapha’s House, led by Deona Benson, is a 30- to 90-day residential healing program for women seeking emotional and mental restoration.

In conjunction with the baby shower effort, RESTORED will host its second-quarter Community Resale Event on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Armory Pavilion in Oxford. The sale will feature clothes, shoes, home décor, and more with proceeds supporting outreach efforts like the baby shower.