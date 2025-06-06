Qualifying period for District 2 Election Commissioner now open Published 10:24 am Friday, June 6, 2025

A Special Election will be held to fill a seat on the Lafayette County Election Commission left open by Erin Smith, who won Tuesday’s Ward 1 Alderman Election.

The qualification period will end on Aug. 21. Voters in District 2 will vote for their new Election Commission during the General Election on Nov. 4.

Those interested in running for the District 2 Election Commissioner seat can pick up the necessary qualification paperwork at the Lafayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office inside the Lafayette County Courthouse.

In 2023, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors appointed Smith as an interim election commissioner to replace then-retiring Commissioner Max Hipp. She then ran unopposed later that year in the general election.

Election Commissioners are responsible for all elections and their primary responsibilities include qualifying candidates, determining residency qualifications, appointing and training poll managers, determining the qualifications of poll workers, ordering and approving ballots, testing voting machines, certifying election results, maintaining voter rolls and more.

For more information, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-4951 and press No. 1.