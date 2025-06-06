Oxford’s Samuel Bain appointed to U.S. Naval Academy Published 12:07 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Samuel Bain of Oxford has been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy by U.S. Rep.Trent Kelly.

Each year, members of Congress may nominate candidates to the U.S. service academies. These institutions prepare young men and women to become leaders in the U.S. Armed Forces while receiving a top-tier education.

“I’ve been wanting to attend the Naval Academy since I was in fifth grade, and I’ve wanted to be in the military for as long as I can remember,” Bain said. “The Naval Academy was my dream college because I’ll be able to serve once I graduate and get a fantastic education as well. I plan on majoring in Chemistry but want to pursue a career as a Marine Corps Infantry Officer.”

Email newsletter signup

Bain is a stand-out student athlete at Oxford High School, where he plays offensive line for the varsity football team and competes in the 285-pound weight class on the school’s club wrestling team. His athletic achievements include the Tomorrow’s Team Award for offensive line and the Newcomer of the Year Award in wrestling.

In addition to his accomplishments in athletics, Bain excels academically. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club and has demonstrated strong leadership in a variety of roles. He served as executive director of the Federalist Party at Mississippi Boys State, chaplain of the Children of the American Revolution, and leader of the Football Players’ Bible Study. He also participated in the Trent Lott Leadership Institute’s Emerging Leaders Conference.

Bain is actively involved in his church and community, serving on the First Baptist Church of Oxford’s Mission Committee and Outreach Program. He has participated in mission trips to Olsztyn, Poland, and Custer, South Dakota.