Maiden honored for four decades of service Published 11:20 am Friday, June 6, 2025

The Oxford Board of Aldermen on Tuesday officially accepted the retirement of longtime Deputy Chief Sheridan W. Maiden, recognizing more than 40 years of service to law enforcement.

Maiden, who began his law enforcement career in 1981, rose through the ranks to become Deputy Chief of the Oxford Police Department. His leadership journey included service at the Starkville Police Department, the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy, Jackson State University’s Department of Public Safety, and the Madison Police Department.

He also served as Chief of the Mississippi Capitol Police and as Director of Law Enforcement for the Mississippi Department of Finance, among other key roles.

Email newsletter signup

He will retire at the end of the month.

In a resolution written by his daughter, Sherae Maiden-Hunter, and read at the meeting, the Board honored Maiden’s “exceptional commitment, valor, and unwavering dedication” and commended him for inspiring trust and unity, mentoring generations of officers, and upholding the values of integrity, service, and respect.

“Deputy Chief Maiden’s impact extends far beyond the badge—through his example, he has inspired trust, fostered unity, and left a lasting legacy of honor, courage, and excellence,” the resolution stated.

Standing before the Board, Maiden reflected on his career, surrounded by his family.

“I knew this day was coming, but it doesn’t make it any easier,” he said. “So I stand here, thanking you, this board, this department, and the people of Oxford, for allowing me the opportunity to serve you.

“People I’ve worked with have been gracious enough to put up with some of my antics. They’re wonderful, and this board—you guys have done a remarkable job at how you support OPD.”

Maiden said he was proud to work for OPD and for the citizens of Oxford.

“People are always talking about Oxford. It makes me proud, not just the police department, but the entire city, the way it runs. Everybody talks about how clean it is, how easy it is to just feel comfortable.”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill thanked Maiden for his years of service.

“I’m going to miss you as a friend … and I’m going to miss your familiar face and the peace and comfort that follow you around when you walk in the room,” she said. “So thank you for all that you have done for this community, for all of the nights you’ve missed at home, for all the events with your family you’ve missed over these many years. putting yourself at risk for us every single day. We will forever be grateful, and we’ll miss you.”

The resolution ended with an official declaration of appreciation:

“Therefore, be it resolved that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the city of Oxford express their