Jumpin’ Jack’s Family Fun Bash slated for Saturday Published 9:46 am Friday, June 6, 2025

The Jumpin’ Jack’s Family Fun Bash, sponsored by Burn Boot Camp, is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena, and it promises a full day of fun for all ages.

This family-focused celebration brings together delicious food, local shopping, fitness and activities designed to entertain the whole crew.

The event will feature a variety of inflatables for all ages, from bounce houses for the little ones to large-scale obstacle courses for teens and adults.

Only $10 per child.

A lineup of local food trucks will be serving up crowd-pleasers throughout the day:

J & J BBQ – Serving up classic, slow-smoked barbecue favorites

Cricket’s Catering Wings and Things – Featuring wings, comfort food, and more

Attendees can browse a variety of vendor booths, with something for everyone:

TC Beads and Things – Handmade keychains, pop-it bracelets, phone grips, and more

Creations Station – A craft zone where kids can get creative

Valerie Campos – Offering refreshing Mexican popsicles, fruit cups, and snacks

Shop Mary Bee – Trendy boutique clothing and jewelry

Nicole Mooreman – Providing family vacation planning and travel deals

Sweet E’s Boutique – Trucker hat bar and trendy T-shirts

Sunshine Salon – Hair tinsels and feathers for a sparkly new style

Face Painting Station – Colorful, artistic designs to bring out the inner superhero or fairy in every child

As the event’s sponsor, Burn Boot Camp will host two free community workouts at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Attendees of all fitness levels are encouraged to join in and get moving.

The Lafayette County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department will be on-site with emergency vehicles for an interactive Touch-a-Truck experience, where kids can explore fire trucks, police cruisers, and meet the heroes who operate them.