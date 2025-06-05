Summer Scavenger Hunt features a diverse array of locations Published 9:25 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

Local Community Partners, including First Regional Library, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Mississippi Presenters Network, Oxford School District and Lafayette County School District, recently announced the launch of the Summer Scavenger Hunt.

This engaging, family-friendly activity invites participants to explore the rich cultural and historical landmarks of the Mississippi Hills region.

Utilizing the interactive Actionbound app, the scavenger hunt offers an immersive experience where participants can form teams, embark on self-paced adventures and earn points by completing challenges at various sites.

The hunt features a diverse array of locations, including museums, parks, and historical markers, providing an educational and entertaining journey through the region’s heritage.

“We aim to inspire residents and visitors alike to discover the unique stories and sites that define the Mississippi Hills,” said Carrie White, program coordinator with the Mississippi Presenters Network. “This scavenger hunt is a fun and interactive way to connect with our community’s rich history and culture.”

This program is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Hills Heritage Alliance, the Mississippi Arts Commission, and the Mississippi Presenters Network.

“We appreciate being part of this collective effort to inspire exploration of our communities’ resources, including libraries, museums, historic sites, and cultural centers,” said Meridith Wulff, with First Regional Library’s Lafayette County & Oxford branch. “We hope this will connect residents to resources that will engage their minds and bodies throughout the summer. By participating, we hope to attract new visitors to our library and other sites across our region’s communities and contribute to the quality of life in north Mississippi. A collaborative effort like this leverages all the resources of our region and highlights the parks, history, and cultural elements.”Participants can access instructions for downloading the Actionbound app and join the scavenger hunt by visiting the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s website at www.oxfordarts.com.