Oxford food service inspections Published 8:55 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 26 food service inspections in Lafayette County between May 1 and May 31, with 22 receiving A grades, three receiving B grades and one C grade assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were: The Brittany Store, Volta Taverna and Volta bar, Mama Jo’s Country Cookin’, El Agave Mexican Grill, Cook Out, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, Fernidan’s Wood Fired Pizza, Paris Grocery, Waffle House, McAlister’s, Live Well Therapeutic Massage, Fox’s Pizza Den, Back Nine Oxford (bar), McDonalds on University, Ajax Diner, Lamar Taco Shop, Connie’s Chicken truck, Cricket’s Catering (mobile), The Lunch Box (mobile) and Lamar Taco Shop bar.

The Lafayette County facilities receiving B grades in the latest inspections were: Starbucks, The Magnolia at Oxford Commons and Los Parrilleros.

The Lafayette County facility receiving a C grade was Rosati’s Pizza.