OSD communications team wins top honors at annual conference Published 5:19 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Oxford School District’s Department of Communications recently received top honors at the annual Mississippi School Public Relations Association Conference, held in Jackson recently.

The awards celebrated exceptional communications work from the 2023–2024 school year, including print, video, digital, and branding, highlighting the team’s ability to deliver informative, engaging, and creative content across various platforms.

While the awards recognize excellence within the Communications Department, the greatest value of this work is in amplifying the voices and milestones that define the Oxford School District—students succeeding, educators inspiring, and schools growing stronger together.

The team received awards of excellence in the following categories:

Jill Knox

First Place, In-House Video

First Place, Print Newsletter

First Place, Social Media

First Place, Marketing Media

Lauren Hitchcock

First Place, Special Purpose Publication

First Place, Annual Report

First Place, Calendar

Finalist, Branding

Camille White

Finalist, Social Media

Finalist, Electronic Newsletter

Finalist, Excellence in Writing

The communications team within the Oxford School District coordinates communications efforts for the school district, incorporating public and media relations, web design, graphic art, social media, publication development, and print and online content to deliver public education information and school news in a timely manner.

The communications team helps Oxford schools determine the best way to deliver important school messages, news and events to parents, students, teachers and the Oxford community.

The OSD communications department can be reached at news@oxfordsd.org.