OSD communications team wins top honors at annual conference
Published 5:19 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025
The Oxford School District’s Department of Communications recently received top honors at the annual Mississippi School Public Relations Association Conference, held in Jackson recently.
The awards celebrated exceptional communications work from the 2023–2024 school year, including print, video, digital, and branding, highlighting the team’s ability to deliver informative, engaging, and creative content across various platforms.
While the awards recognize excellence within the Communications Department, the greatest value of this work is in amplifying the voices and milestones that define the Oxford School District—students succeeding, educators inspiring, and schools growing stronger together.
Email newsletter signup
The team received awards of excellence in the following categories:
Jill Knox
- First Place, In-House Video
- First Place, Print Newsletter
- First Place, Social Media
- First Place, Marketing Media
Lauren Hitchcock
- First Place, Special Purpose Publication
- First Place, Annual Report
- First Place, Calendar
- Finalist, Branding
Camille White
- Finalist, Social Media
- Finalist, Electronic Newsletter
- Finalist, Excellence in Writing
The communications team within the Oxford School District coordinates communications efforts for the school district, incorporating public and media relations, web design, graphic art, social media, publication development, and print and online content to deliver public education information and school news in a timely manner.
The communications team helps Oxford schools determine the best way to deliver important school messages, news and events to parents, students, teachers and the Oxford community.
The OSD communications department can be reached at news@oxfordsd.org.