Lafayette County Deputy Joe Maples dies at 68

Published 6:13 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Joe Julian Maples, 68, lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 3, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

“Deputy Maples was more than an employee and friend; he was family. We ask that you pray for his family, friends, and our office as we mourn the loss of a great man,” stated a post on the LCSO’s social media page.

His funeral will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, at North Oxford Baptist Church with the Revs. Fish Robinson, Randy Bain, and Buster Wilson officiating. Visitation will be held before the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow the service in Kingdom Cemetery.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A lifelong native of Oxford, he was a graduate of Oxford High School. Beginning at just 16 years old, Joe entered the workforce at Avent’s Dairy, where he worked for 29 years until they closed. He also worked as a delivery driver for University of Mississippi Printing, working his way up to assistant director, before retiring after 36 years of service.

He was never satisfied with idle time and found himself in various other positions throughout the years, including 19 years on the night shift at Walmart, 20 years of service with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, and 20 years as the score keeper for Lafayette High School Football.

In the midst of it all, he maintained a successful lawn care business for 40 years, supplied firewood to many customers in Lafayette County, and later worked for Angel Taxi Company.

He was married to his wife, Kim, for 42 years, and they have two children, Courtney and Hunter. A natural outdoorsman, he made sure he carved out time to take his kids hunting and fishing, passing along his passion for the outdoors.

Memorial contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to the Lafayette County Law Enforcement Association Benevolent Fund, Post Office Box 1271, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.