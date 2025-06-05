First case of West Nile Virus reported in Rankin County
Published 5:36 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the first case of West Nile Virus for the 2025 mosquito season and urges all Mississippians to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
This first case was confirmed in Rankin County. In 2024, Mississippi recorded 59 confirmed human cases and eight deaths related to WNV.
West Nile virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Email newsletter signup
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.
The summer is prime time for mosquitoes to feast and potentially spread illnesses like West Nile virus.
While the risk of a healthy person contracting WNV from a mosquito bite is very low, everyone should take precautions.
Protect Yourself
- Stay indoors or take personal protective measures, especially between dusk and dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.
- Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent outdoors and always follow label instructions.
- Apply repellent on exposed skin only. Do not apply under clothing or on broken skin.
- Carry a travel-size repellent if you will be outdoors for an extended period.
- Apply sunscreen first, insect repellent second, if you are also wearing sunscreen.
- Wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing with socks and shoes when practical.
Prevent Mosquito Breeding Around Your Home
- Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar water-holding containers.
- Remove all discarded tires on the property. Used tires have become the most common mosquito breeding site in the country.
- Remove all leaf debris.
- Close garbage can lids. Be sure water does not collect in the bottom of garbage cans.
- Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
- Change the water in bird baths frequently (every 2-3 days).
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.
- Repair damaged or torn window and door screens.
- Remove outdoor pet food and water dishes that are not being used.