First case of West Nile Virus reported in Rankin County Published 5:36 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting the first case of West Nile Virus for the 2025 mosquito season and urges all Mississippians to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

This first case was confirmed in Rankin County. In 2024, Mississippi recorded 59 confirmed human cases and eight deaths related to WNV.

West Nile virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Email newsletter signup

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

The summer is prime time for mosquitoes to feast and potentially spread illnesses like West Nile virus.

While the risk of a healthy person contracting WNV from a mosquito bite is very low, everyone should take precautions.

Protect Yourself

Stay indoors or take personal protective measures, especially between dusk and dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.

Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent outdoors and always follow label instructions.

Apply repellent on exposed skin only. Do not apply under clothing or on broken skin.

Carry a travel-size repellent if you will be outdoors for an extended period.

Apply sunscreen first, insect repellent second, if you are also wearing sunscreen.

Wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing with socks and shoes when practical.

Prevent Mosquito Breeding Around Your Home