Oxford’s Fourth of July fireworks moves to mTrade Park Published 3:00 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fourth of July celebration will be lighting up the sky from a new location this year.

After years of being hosted at Oxford High School, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, sponsored by NE SPARC, will move to mTrade Park, where the fireworks will be launched from the Brown Insurance Soccer Field.

The show will begin promptly at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, and promises to deliver the same dazzling display local families have come to love.

When the pandemic hit, the fireworks were moved from Swayze Field to Oxford High School in 2020. Prior to that, they were shot off at Avent Park.

The return to a more park-centered venue aims to provide a family-friendly setting with expansive space, better parking options, and improved crowd flow.

Parking will be available throughout the park, although some areas, especially near the north end of the soccer fields, will be closed off due to fireworks safety regulations. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot.

To add to the festive atmosphere, spectators are invited to tune in to WOXD 95.5 FM at 9 p.m. for a patriotic music soundtrack synchronized with the fireworks.