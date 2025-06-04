Lafayette County property transfers Published 8:53 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 27-30, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Christopher Mathis to Christopher and Ashala Mathis, Lot 109, Brittany Wood Subdivision, Part B.

Rachel Martin to John and Madalyn Huff, Lot 7, Cross Creek Subdivision.

Merion Development, LLC to Michael Nemee, et al., Lot 44, Merion Subdivision.

Arnol Serrano and Kenia Sanchez to Kenia Sanchez, A 0.50-acre tract of land located in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Terry Pahde to Wesley and Monica Richards, Unit 106, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Vernon Padgett to Verno Padgett, Jr., 1.46 acres in Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Raymond and Jennifer Spear, Unit 210, Olds Oaks of Oxford.

John Gater to John and Cherlyn Gater, A parcel of land located in Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Shannon Witherell and Francel Wheeler to Shannon Witherell and Bryan Wilkinson, A part of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Pamela and James Stafford to Pamel Stafford, et al., A fractional part of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Pamela Stafford to Pamela Stafford and Whitney Holmes, A fractional part of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Chad Brown, Unit 2, The Cottages at Oxford Farms.

Sara Helm, et al. to Jennifer Allbert and Matthew Hudson, Part of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Sara Helm, et al. to Sara Helm and Matthew Hudson, Part of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Shady Creek Properties, LLC to Michael and Virginia Schenk, A fraction of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Miller DelGadillo to Jeffrey and Anne Goldberg, Lot 19, Timber Lake Subdivision.

South Grove, LLC to Baylee and Lawrence Patrick, Unit 1115, South Grove Condominiums.

Virginia Wright to Michael Wright, A 0.50-acre tract of land located in Section 23, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Oxford Commons, IV, LLC to Cara Gober, Lot 424, The Heights Subdivision.

Connis and Cesar Sanchez to Go MC Properties, LLC, A fraction of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Amy Fusting to Donald and Olive Kitchens, A parcel located in Section 26, Township 9, Range 4.

Neil and Lia Walther to Scott and Melanie Steed, Lot 120, Twelve Oaks Estates.

Karen Cassada and Sharon Stinson to Linda Taylor, Lot 3, The Azaleas.

LaWayne Martin to Tanisha Martin, 108 Bailey Patricia Avenue, Oxford.

Azalea Oxford, LLC to Delia and Philip Frank, Unit 705, Rowandale Condominiums.

Jason and Lisa Clark to Amanda and Robert Parker, Lot 156A of Royal Oaks Estate Subdivision.

Savannah Diaz to Jon Bratzke and Sharon Currie, Lot 2, Shelbi’s Place.

Ben and Allison Pickering to Jordan and Kelley Hill, Lot 278, Wellsgate Subdivision.

Jason and Michelle Curle to DV Homes, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

William and Jeannine Canale to Stacey and Leigh Ann Goff, Lot 78 and a portion of Lot 77, Avent Acres.

Taylor Ransom to Arnold and Katherine Smith, Unit 32, Sage Meadows.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons to Charles Roelle, et al., Unit 469, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

David and Makena Gobbell to HYDR Group, LLC, Unit 256, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Sarah Culotta to Taylor Jones and Rebekah Allen, Lot 254, The Lakes.

Nicholas Jackson and Laura Huber to Scott Zgoda, Lot 27, Deerfield Subdivision.

South Grove, LLC to Humberto and Piedad Castillo, Unit 7, South Grove Condominiums.

Christie and Douglas Bennett to Greg and Betty Richardson, 212 Nash Circle, Oxford.

Matthew and Anna Grace Clayton to Matthew and Elizabeth Petty, Lot 84, The Lamar Subdivision.