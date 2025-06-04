Cofield ‘s Corner Published 8:30 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Newly hung at The Old Henry at 1002 E. Jackson, there’s my granddad, J. R.. “Colonel” Cofield.

Once upon a time, Cofield’s Photography Studio lived in the building. The Faulkner portraits were taken there. And that wall was the Colonel Faulkner wall all those years ago.

So when the current owners of the building, Clay Scruggs and Alex Bridge, contacted me about honoring Granddad and the building’s Faulkner connection, I jumped on the idea.

Email newsletter signup

Oxford artist Deborah Freeland enlarged and cleaned up the shot, and Oxford photographer Jim Hendrix printed it.

The single photographs were taken by Jack Cofield and J. R. Cofield. The larger shot is by Susie James, former Oxford Eagle photographer.