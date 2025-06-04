Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Roundabout Oxford Published 10:13 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

1 of 4

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for Roundabout Oxford RV Park and Water Resort. Roundabout Oxford officially opened its reservation system on Feb. 18, with its grand opening held on April 24, the Double Decker Arts Festival weekend. Situated on 84 acres on Highway 6 West, the resort offers a range of luxury accommodations and amenities, including a lazy river, multiple pools, waterslides, miniature golf, and a fitness center. For locals, there will be Park & Play passes available for day-use access to the resort’s amenities.