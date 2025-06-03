Two charged with felony child abuse Published 11:38 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

On Friday, May 30, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford to take a report of a 1-year-old child who had several unexplained injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Due to the unexplained serious injuries, a follow-up investigation was launched. After a thorough investigation, Uriel Cruz, 26, and Teresa Mendez, 25, both residents of Lafayette County, were formally charged with two counts of felony child abuse each. They were booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

On Monday, Cruz and Mendez were brought before the Lafayette County Court for an initial appearance. The district attorney’s office filed a motion to deny bond, and a bond hearing will be held at a later date.

Cruz and Mendez will remain in the custody of the Lafayette County Detention Center until the hearing is completed.

No other information is available at this time, due to the case involving a juvenile.