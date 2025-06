Photo Gallery: Summer Sunset Series Published 10:57 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

1 of 15

The annual Summer Sunset Series returned to the Grove stage Sunday with the cool sounds of John Mohead.

Presented by Cannon Motors of Mississippi, the free concerts will take place each Sunday night in June, starting at 6 p.m.

On this Sunday, Southern Studies will perform.

Photos by Ben Williams