Oxford Ortho joins forces with Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center; Will change name in August Published 10:12 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Oxford Ortho & Sports Medicine announced Tuesday that, effective Aug. 4, it will join forces with and rebrand under the banner of Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center.

Also joining MSMOC is Tupelo’s Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi. This merger will boast 32 doctors and 33 advanced practice providers at 18 locations, creating the largest and most comprehensive network of orthopedic specialists in the state and one of the strongest in the southeast.

“We’ve built our reputation on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in Oxford and throughout north Mississippi,” said Daniel Boyd, MD, orthopedic surgeon and managing partner. “By joining Mississippi Sports Medicine, we’ll deepen our collaboration with colleagues across the state and bring even more access to innovation and expertise to the communities we serve.”

Email newsletter signup

What this means for the Oxford community:

 Oxford proud. The physicians and staff of Oxford Ortho remain committed to the superior orthopedic and sports medicine care trusted by their communities and Ole Miss athletes.

 Statewide & regional leadership. For more than 40 years, MSMOC has built a reputation for orthopedic excellence through its clinics and fellowship programs, which have trained several orthopedic physicians in the area, and OINMS’s team has been Tupelo’s leaders since the 1990s. By partnering with their colleagues in Jackson and Tupelo, the Oxford team is able to extend its legacy across Mississippi and the southeast.

 Elite and accessible. Patients will continue to see their same doctors at the same convenient locations throughout north Mississippi.

“For decades, Mississippi Sports Medicine has been a pillar of the orthopedic community in Mississippi and the Southeast,” said Kurre Luber, MD, a five-time Best Orthopaedic Surgeon award winner in the “Best of Oxford” awards (2020–2024). “I’m proud that Oxford joins this celebrated community, building on our accomplishments and history of delivering the highest level of care to our patients.”

“Orthopedics is a team sport,” added J.R. Woodall, MD, PhD,a spine surgeon based in Jackson.“I’ve long respected the Oxford and Tupelo teams, and this evolution will unlock new opportunities in research, education, and cutting-edge care for every Mississippian.”

Leading up to the launch of the new brand on August 4, area residents will see the practice’s new name on signage, materials and communications.

The name will change, but the doctors who have been trusted by the Oxford community for three decades will remain the same.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more, visit oxfordortho.org.