Man charged with grand theft Published 1:13 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

On May 29, the Oxford Police Department responded to Monroe Avenue on reports of a stolen trailer.

After further investigation, the trailer was found in the area of CR 225. The suspect’s vehicle was also found at the scene, belonging to Lucas John Fisher, 46, of Oxford.

Fisher was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny. Fisher was taken before a Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing.