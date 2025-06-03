Lafayette County Democrats to hold ‘No Kings’ rally at City Hall Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

On June 14, the Lafayette County Democrats will participate in the national “No Kings” day of action, a coordinated, peaceful event taking place in cities across the country.

The local gathering will be held on the steps of City Hall and will feature several speakers.

The “No Kings” event is being organized in response to what organizers describe as concerns over rising authoritarianism and actions taken by former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings,” said Cristen Hemmins with the Lafayette County Democrats. “This event is part of a nationwide movement to call attention to actions we believe undermine democratic institutions and civil liberties.”

According to organizers, the event emphasizes nonviolent action and encourages participants to remain peaceful and de-escalate any potential confrontations.

Organizers applied for a permit for the event and were approved recently by the Board of Aldermen.

The Lafayette rally is one of many scheduled for June 14 in cities around the country. Participants aim to demonstrate opposition to what they see as a growing trend of authoritarian behavior and to express support for democratic values.