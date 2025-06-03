Published 9:09 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Mrs. Kathy Jo James Sneed, 64, died Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Her funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with Rev. Sammy Gossett officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. until service time.

Born in Oxford, MS to Harold Warren James and Patricia Violet Garrison James, Kathy was a member of First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS and was attending services at New Prospect Baptist Church prior to her death. Mrs. Sneed’s kind soul left a lasting impression on those she served and worked with for 40 years before retiring as the Administrative Secretary at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. While at Baptist, she made life-long and enduring friendships with her colleagues/co-workers. Her passion in life was expressed by taking care of her husband, children, and grandchildren. They experienced her love with every bite of her chicken and dumplings, tater tot casserole and vegetable soup. Kathy enjoyed going out to eat, especially when Mexican food was involved, and shopping. She was a people person who had a big heart. Kathy could get along with anybody and was therefore well-known and well-loved. Mrs. Sneed was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Garrison James.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, David Sneed of Oxford, MS; daughters, Paige Baker and her husband, John, of Oxford, MS and Brittany Sneed and her fiancé, Will Aycock, of Oxford, MS; son, Wes Sneed and his wife, Ali, of Oxford, MS; seven grandchildren, Riley, Reed, and Reagan Baker, Liam, Grace, Miles, and Madi James Sneed; and her father, Mr. Harold James of Oxford, MS.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Sneed’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.