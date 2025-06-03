Erin Smith wins Ward 1 race Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

In a close election, Erin Smith came out the victor and will serve as the Ward 1 alderman for at least the next four years.

The only opposed race took place in Ward 1, where Smith ran against William Summers and Drew Stevens to become the next Ward 1 alderman.

About 815 people voted Tuesday at the Oxford Conference Center.

Smith received 360 votes, while Mayo received 156 votes and Stevens garnered 296 votes.

“I’m completely speechless. These last four months have been some of the most exciting times in my life,” Smith said. “I’ve met some incredible people – strangers who became friends — and I’ve always loved Oxford. “I’ve never been more proud to call this town my home.

“I’m so incredibly thankful for this community. The people who live here, from friends, families, neighbors, to even strangers, they have all supported me. I’m so excited to lead the residents of Ward 1 with everything I have.”

Smith will sit on the board with At-large Aldermen Mary Martha Crowe; Brian Hyneman, Ward 3; Mark Huelse, Ward 2; Kesha Howell Atkinson, Ward 4; Preston Taylor, Ward 5; and Jason Bailey; Ward 6.

No one qualified to run against Mayor Robyn Tannehill, so she will be at the helm of Oxford for another four years.

According to the Lafayette County Clerk’s Office, about 240 absentee votes were collected prior to Tuesday’s election.

There are 2,892 registered voters in Ward 1.

Eagle intern Shams Rahman contributed to this report.