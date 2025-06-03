Published 9:21 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Ellen Vaughn Norrod, (Kesler), born January 26, 1978 in Jackson, MS, resided with her family in Grand Prairie, Texas died May 17, 2025 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by husband Jeff Norrod, son Alex Norrod, daughter Daniele Norrod, mother Ginger Vaughn Kesler of Abbeville, MS, sister Cyndi Kesler Goodgame (Steve) of Avon, CT, niece Jherica Goodgame of Oxford, MS, extended family and cousins. She was preceded in death by father Alan C. Kesler.

Known as wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, she will be missed more than words can say. The family would like to express thanks to Faith Presbyterian Hospice of Dallas for the wonderful help and care given. The memorial service will be held on June 21 from 11:00-2:00 at The Summit in Grand Prairie, TX at 2975 Esplanade Dr.