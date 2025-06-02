Oxford School District to offer free summer meals to all kids Published 10:57 am Monday, June 2, 2025

The Oxford School District resumes its summer meal program this week, offering dine-in or carry-out options.

The program started today and will run through July 23. Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children under the age of 18, regardless of residence or school requirements.

Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Elementary.

No proof of identification or income is necessary to receive the meals, and the children do not have to reside inside the Oxford School District. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12.

All meals served are healthy and follow the same U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition guidelines that the school districts follow during the regular school year.

Adults are able to purchase meals at $2 for breakfast and $4 for lunch.

The menus are published on the OSD website.