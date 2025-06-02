Junior Auxiliary opens member applications Published 9:04 am Monday, June 2, 2025

Following a successful Spring Fling fundraiser in April, where the chapter raised over $88,000 to support local service projects, the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford is now preparing to welcome its next class of members.

Applications for the 2025–2026 Provisional Class will be accepted starting Wednesday, June 4, through July 3. Women who are passionate about serving their community are encouraged to apply.

Provisional members are first-year participants who receive training and mentorship as they begin their service within the organization.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 25 years old and have lived in Oxford or Lafayette County for at least one year as of July 3, 2025.

Membership includes a one-year provisional period, followed by a five-year active service commitment.

An informal, come-and-go interest meeting will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at The Growler on the Square. This event offers prospective members a chance to meet current JA members, learn more, and ask questions in a relaxed setting.

Applications will be available on the Junior Auxiliary of Oxford website at www.jaofoxford.org/membership.