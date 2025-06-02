Inmate who escaped during trash detail apprehended Published 4:41 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Lorenzo Shaw was working a trash detail on County Road 104 when he ran from the detail towards CR 101 at about 3 p.m.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office posted his photo, a description of what he was wearing and asked the community for help in locating Shaw, who was in the Lafayette County Detention Center on nonviolent charges. Crimestoppers offered up to $2,000 for information leading to his arrest.

About an hour later, the sheriff’s office reported that Shaw, 27, of Oxford, was apprehended.